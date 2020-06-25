Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Designs for the venue show where fighter changing rooms will be, as well as broadcast points

Briton Dillian Whyte's heavyweight fight with Russia's Alexander Povetkin will headline the final show of promoter Eddie Hearn's 'Fight Camp'.

Hearn is hosting four boxing events in the garden of Matchroom Sport's head office in Brentwood, Essex.

They will be the first boxing shows in the UK since the start of the coronavirus lockdown in March and will be held between 1 and 22 August.

Ireland's world lightweight champion Katie Taylor is also on the final bill.

Four fight nights, each featuring five bouts, will be held on consecutive weekends with no fans. They will all be shown live on Sky Sports.

The first event will be headlined by a super-welterweight bout between Sam Eggington and fellow Briton Ted Cheeseman, while the second - on 7 August - sees Terri Harper defend her WBC world super-featherweight title in another all-British clash with Natasha Jonas.

The venue - known as Mascalls - was once the Hearn family home but is now the headquarters of the Matchroom Sport organisation, and the fights will be held in the back garden.

'Fight Camp' will adhere to guidelines set out by the British Boxing Board of Control. Hearn has admitted "it will be a financial disaster" but wants to "make sure the momentum we have built for 10 years is maintained".

Fighters will be expected to enter a bubble ahead of their bouts and, alongside officials, staff and media, will undergo testing for Covid-19.