Muhammad Ali and George Foreman fight in the Rumble in the Jungle in 1974

Former world boxing champion George Foreman hopes his native United States is "getting back on course" following the death of George Floyd.

Unarmed black man Floyd's death in police custody in Minnesota last month ignited worldwide protests.

Foreman, 71, is a two-time heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medallist.

"America, we have a great country, but we have a history of: stop, reflect, rebel and get back on course," Foreman told BBC Scotland.

"That's what we've always done and what we're doing now. The most important part of it is getting back on course so that we can make more history."

Sports people globally have taken part in the protest movement following Floyd's death, including footballers kneeling before Premier League matches.

And Foreman, an evangelist, says there is no such thing as "justifiable anger".

He added: "I teach my kids, 'whatever it is, you take a breath and plan your work and work your plan'.

"Anger doesn't do anything. If you have that on your mind then you won't make it long in this world.

"I'm a human being and just a man. That's all there is to it. The colour of my skin has nothing to do with the functioning of my brain."