Andrew Selby boxed at the 2012 Olympic Games in London

Andrew Selby, a former Olympian and one of Wales' most decorated amateur boxers, has announced his retirement from the professional ranks aged 31.

Selby won four successive British flyweight titles, countless Welsh titles, silver and bronze medals at the World Championships and twice won European Championship gold.

The younger brother of former world champion Lee Selby turned pro in 2015.

Selby, who announced his retirement on Facebook, won 13 of 14 pro contests.

"Just to let everyone know I've given up the boxing game.. thank you for the fans..sponsors," he wrote.

Selby suffered a first career defeat as a professional as he was stopped in the fifth round by Julio Cesar Martinez in Mexico City in March 2019, with Martinez going on to win the world title and successfully defend it against Welshman Jay Harris.