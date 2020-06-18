Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Conlan delighted a sold-out Falls Park last summer as he dominated Diego Alberto Ruiz

Belfast's Michael Conlan says he expects to be fighting for a world title after his next bout in August.

Despite the global pandemic postponing plans for a huge show in his home city, the undefeated featherweight's outlook remains upbeat.

"If coronavirus hadn't come, I would've been fighting in Falls Park for a world title (this summer)," said Conlan.

"That's the only thing that's annoying about it, but it's just a matter of time now."

The Olympic medallist expects his next fight to be behind closed doors in a studio, either in the UK or in Las Vegas.

Assuming Conlan comes through the next bout with his winning record in tact, conversations will turn to a title fight and a suitable venue.

Six of Conlan's 13 professional fights have been held in New York, with two bouts taking place in Belfast including last August's sell-out show in Falls Park near his childhood home in the west of the city.

"(Promoters) Top Rank are very keen to have me in New York as they love me there, but I'm very keen to have it in Belfast," said the 28-year-old.

"There are discussions going on already behind the scene which I only know little snippets of, but I know Belfast is definitely in the running."

The opponent for Conlan's return to the ring remains unknown, while the WBO rout appears to be his most likely world title option with current champion Shakur Stevenson set to vacate his belt in favour of a move up to super-featherweight.

"I've always said that I'll be a world champion," said Conlan, who turned professional after the 2016 Rio Olympics.

"I know when my opportunity comes I'll grab it with both hands and I'll step out of the ring as world champion."