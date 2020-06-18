Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Brad Foster has held the British super-bantamweight title since March 2019

Promoter Frank Warren has announced plans for three behind-closed-doors British title fights, with the first set for 10 July.

They would be the first fights in the UK since boxing was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The bout for the British super-bantamweight title between champion Brad Foster and James Beech would top the first bill at the BT Sport Studio.

Super-welterweight Hamzah Sheeraz would face Paul Kean on the same bill.

And heavyweight David Adeleye and lightweight Mark Chamberlain would also be in action.

The dates for the subsequent title fights have yet to be confirmed.

Anthony Cacace will make the first defence of his British super featherweight crown against Lyon Woodstock, while Lerrone Richards will defend his British and Commonwealth super-middleweight titles against Umar Sadiq.

While the British Boxing Board of Control has not yet publicly approved the plans, Warren says he is "thrilled" that the "wait for live boxing is coming to an end".

"It has been a long haul and a trying time for everyone but we can now see the first flicker of light at the end of the tunnel," he said.

"We have made it our business to bring the sport back at the earliest opportunity in line with Government guidelines regarding health and safety protocols."

Rival promoter Eddie Hearn has already announced plans to stage a series of shows at his Matchroom headquarters in Brentwood in July.