Carl Frampton beat Kiko Martinez to claim the IBF super-bantamweight title in Belfast in September 2014

Action from some of Carl Frampton's greatest fights will feature as part of BBC Sport NI's upcoming focus on some of Northern Ireland's most memorable boxing achievements.

Stephen Watson will be joined by Frampton to reflect on his wins over Kiko Martinez in 2014 and Leo Santa Cruz in 2016 on Sport Re-run at 20:00 BST on Sunday 21 June on BBC Two NI.

Boxing Lockdown on the BBC Sport NI website and Facebook page from 20:00 to 22:00 on Thursday will have highlights of fights through the years, plus a host of special guests to discuss all things boxing.

Saturday's Sportsound programme on BBC Radio Ulster from 14:00 to 15:00 will also be an NI boxing special.

Sport Re-run features Frampton title fights

The latest of the Sport Re-run programmes being broadcast on BBC Two NI will see Frampton share his memories of his first world title win from 2014 against Kiko Martinez at the Titanic Slipways in Belfast.

Belfast's two-weight world champion will also look back on his action-packed featherweight world title victory against Leo Santa Cruz in New York in July 2016.

In addition, we will see some action from Frampton's victory against Scott Quigg in Manchester when he unified the titles, winning Quigg's WBA super bantamweight title, adding to his IBF belt.

Star-studded cast for Boxing Lockdown

Michael Conlan will be one of the guests on Boxing Lockdown on Thursday

Stephen Watson will be joined by some of Northern Ireland's past and current champion boxers to discuss all things boxing on Boxing Lockdown to sound the bell on the boxing coverage on Thursday night.

Wayne McCullough and Dave 'Boy' McAuley will provide insight and analysis, with guests including Frampton, Ryan Burnett, Michael Conlan, Paddy Barnes, Hugh Russell, John Duddy, Brian Magee, Sam Storey and Steven Ward.

The programme will include highlights and clips from an array of fights such as McCullough's WBC world title victory against Yasuei Yakushiji in Japan, plus his Olympic silver medal victory.

McCullough's win over Yakushiji saw him become the first fighter from UK or Ireland to travel to Japan and win a belt.

You can also see McAuley defend his world title against Pedro Jose Feliciano, his world title win and previous defences, including his victory over Jacob Matlala.

Other fights which will feature in Boxing Lockdown include Conlan's world amateur title win, Russell's British title victory and famous fights against Davy Larmour, Magee's world title success against Jaime Barboza in Costa Rica and Paddy Barnes' Olympic fights.