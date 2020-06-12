Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Joe Calzaghe (centre) will run the boxing sessions with the help of his sons (right and second right) and physical activity experts

Former undefeated world champion Joe Calzaghe has launched a free online boxing programme for children.

Calzaghe Mini Dragons is aimed at four to 14-year-olds and will take place live on its Facebook page every Wednesday at 16:00 BST from 17 June.

The 48-year-old says the non-contact sessions are inspired by his late father and trainer, Enzo.

"I wanted to honour my late father's wish to roll out boxing as a non-contact sport in schools," he said.

"He wasn't one to do anything by half and neither am I. This is why Calzaghe Mini Dragons was created to honour my dad and to build a legacy... that helps many generations to come."

Calzaghe will be helped by his two sons, Joseph and Connor, and physical activity experts Rob Oyston and Alex Lock.

While the Wednesday sessions will be free, further sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays will need a monthly subscription to access.

Calzaghe, who reigned as WBO super-middleweight champion for more than a decade, says boxing has benefits far beyond physical fitness.

"I know first-hand that boxing is unbeatable in combating bullying, increasing attendance rates, focus, discipline, managing mindfulness, mental health, mental fitness and building children's self-worth and wellbeing," he said.

"Also being able to reach out and engage those that reject school PE activities and had more complex needs.

"I knew that many boxers and boxing enthusiasts had tried to get boxing into schools as a non-contact sport and hadn't been able to get it accepted for various reasons.

"Therefore, I knew that the task would be challenging and that it was important that we worked closely with the education authorities and teachers to create something that would have real positive impact and longevity."

Calzaghe Mini Dragons is aligned to the school curriculum and Calzaghe said the programme had been worked on "for over a year" but is launching online due to the coronavirus lockdown.