Anthony Joshua & Tyson Fury agree to two fights - Eddie Hearn
Last updated on .From the section Boxing
British world heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have agreed to a two-fight deal, says promoter Eddie Hearn.
Talks over an historic bout for the undisputed title began in early May.
Joshua, 30, holds the WBA, IBF and WBO belts while 31-year-old Fury is the WBC champion.
"It's fair to say [Joshua and Fury] are in agreement regarding the financial terms," Hearn, who is Joshua's promoter, told Sky Sports News.
"We're in a good place. It's fair to say that, in principle, both guys have agreed to that fight. Two fights."
More to follow.