Anthony Joshua holds three of the four major world heavyweight titles, while Tyson Fury has the other

British world heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury have agreed to a two-fight deal, says promoter Eddie Hearn.

Talks over an historic bout for the undisputed title began in early May.

Joshua, 30, holds the WBA, IBF and WBO belts while 31-year-old Fury is the WBC champion.

"It's fair to say [Joshua and Fury] are in agreement regarding the financial terms," Hearn, who is Joshua's promoter, told Sky Sports News.

"We're in a good place. It's fair to say that, in principle, both guys have agreed to that fight. Two fights."

