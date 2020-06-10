Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Barton (right) represented Scotland at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018

Boxer Mitchell Barton believes he can become Scotland's first world heavyweight champion after signing with Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions.

The 21-year-old former British youth champion represented Scotland at the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

Barton hopes to make his professional debut next month as part of Warren's stable, which also boasts WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

"It is a life changing opportunity," he said.

"Without sounding too arrogant, I can go all the way, I feel I can beat anybody. I have got the right trainer, I am not scared of anybody. There are no tough guys in boxing, you have to be smart to go far and I can do it."

Born in England but with a Scottish father, Barton lives in York where he is trained by former European and Commonwealth super-middleweight champion Henry Wharton.

Barton stands at 6ft 4in and weighs over 17 stone, and is ready to make his mark in the professional ranks.

''I was a busy amateur, I boxed all over the world and fought the best in the world, it was a brilliant opportunity," he added. "I don't think I would be where I am now if I hadn't boxed for Scotland, giving me the experience which you can't buy.

"I have a lot to learn, people think you go in to a boxing gym and you punch a bag, and you do circuits. That is only 10% of the training, 90% of it is technical work and learning the little movements that can make the difference between knocking someone out or getting knocked out."