Mayer (right) has 12 wins from 12 professional contests

Undefeated American Mikaela Mayer is "heartbroken" after a positive Covid-19 test ruled her out of boxing's first major event since the sport's shutdown.

Mayer, 29, was due to fight Nigerian Helen Joseph on Tuesday in Las Vegas, where the sport has been suspended since March because of coronavirus.

Mayer has no symptoms and said testing positive was "a complete surprise".

"I was really looking forward to bringing back boxing for all of you," Mayer posted on Instagram.

Mayer, who fought on the undercard of Tyson Fury's win over Tom Schwarz in 2019, added: "I'm disappointed for myself, my team, my supporters and for my opponent, Helen Joseph, who worked just as hard to be here this week and put on a show for everyone."

Promoter Bob Arum's Top Rank organisation said the test was flagged as part of "extensive measures" and a "protocol playbook in place" to manage the risk of spreading coronavirus during the event.

The MGM Grand show - which will not be open to fans or media - will feature American super-featherweight Shakur Stevenson taking on Puerto Rico's Felix Caraballo.

A second show will be broadcast from the venue on Thursday.