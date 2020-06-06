Lee Selby beat lightweight rival Ricky Burns in his last fight

Former world champion Lee Selby says boxing's hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic will cost some fighters their careers.

It was confirmed this week that Selby will meet George Kambosos in a world title eliminator in Cardiff in October.

Financially secure, Selby has built a gym at his home to stay fighting fit during lockdown, but he says others will not be so fortunate and will quit.

"Some careers will end because of lockdown," Selby told BBC Sport Wales.

"There are two sides to it. The money side of it, the guys coming through, you are not earning a lot of money. People think with professional boxers you earn a fortune, but coming through there is no money at all.

"So they could end up having to go back to work and living a normal life working nine to five.

"And then you've also got the physical side, people ballooning up in weight if they aren't training or eating right and a lot of boxers are known for that.

"So this time could ruin people's careers in both ways."

Happy not to be led up Eddie Hearn's garden path

Selby, 33, was set to face Kambosos Jr in Cardiff on 9 May - with the winner taking on IBF lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez - but it is one of many bills affected by Covid-19.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed plans to stage unique boxing shows in July and August in the back garden of the house he grew up in, so that the sport can return.

Selby was understood to be in consideration for one of those bills, but his bid to become a two-weight world champion has been delayed to autumn and he is scheduled to fight on Saturday, 3 October in Cardiff.

Promoters Matchroom announced ticket holders to the event will be able to attend and, while sceptical, Selby says his management team have also said fans will be in attendance.

"I would rather the later date than to have fought this summer, it gives me more time to prepare accordingly," Selby explained.

"It's a massive fight for me, the biggest of my career; if I win this then I am back with a world-title fight.

"Fighting without fans is something I have - well no one has - really experienced before.

"Fighting in front of fans would be nice, but to be honest I just can't see how there can be fans at the venue, or maybe fans but less of them and they would have to space out the seating or something.

"I go through my managers with sorting out the fights, Jamie and Chris Sanigar talk to Eddie Hearn. I've been speaking to Jamie regularly and he's confident the fight will go ahead and that there will be fans in the venue."

Building his own gym to combat lockdown

Selby says concerns over family members with underlying health conditions make him reluctant to return to the boxing gym.

Both Selby's partner and daughter have underlying health risks so, to combat the issue of being reluctant to return to the gym, he built his own.

"A good friend of mine and gym mate and fellow professional boxer Gavin Gwynne, he has come down to the house and built me a fabulous gym," Selby said.

"So I have been here every day, staying busy and staying fit and I could fight tomorrow if the opportunity arose.

"My last fight was October, I've been used to inactivity. I've boxed once in a year before, sometimes twice, and I think I have gone a year without boxing at all.

"So it is nothing new to me, I know how to train accordingly and I should be exactly right by the time of the fight."

Selby has been doing video sessions with his stablemates from his Newport gym, but says sparring will be imperative to his preparation for his fight with Kambosos.

His plan for how to shield his family if he returns to the gym is simple.

"I have to put family first, but if it comes to it I will just take myself away, I am used to that," he said.

"I have done it many times before with training camps when I have gone to America to train. So that's an option to keep them safe."

Headmaster Selby content with life on the 'farm'

Selby, who lost his IBF world featherweight title to Josh Warrington at Elland Road in May 2018, says he has enjoyed more time at home.

"How have I coped? To be honest, during this pandemic I have learned that my life is really quite sad, I don't do a lot," he added.

"With the home-schooling I am the headmaster and all the kids are excluded at the moment for bad behaviour, so we are having a week off.

"The family time is nice though, all you can do is take the positives of this bad situation. And the positives for me are that I'm with my family all day and I'm at home. I love to be at home.

"I keep busy with the gym here and I have loads of animals, it's like the Selby farm here, so I am happy.

"The animals are fine, we have 38 in total, it's as if nothing has happened to them. I've just got about 15 quails and they have just started laying fresh eggs so that's been good, I've got my protein supply."