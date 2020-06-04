Lauren Price won gold at the 2019 Women's World Boxing Championships in Russia after a successful appeal

Welsh boxer Lauren Price is one of 12 leading boxers who will return to Great Britain's Olympic training camp in Sheffield next week.

The world amateur champion and her GB teammates have been in lockdown since the Olympic qualifying tournament in London was abandoned in March.

Price has been living in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic with colleague Karriss Artingstall in Sheffield.

"I do not have any concerns about going back," said Price.

"I am looking forward to it."

Among those joining Price will be super-heavyweight Frazer Clarke and flyweight Galal Yafai.

The boxers and coaching staff have been told they must socially distance during the early stages of their return to the training camp and will not be allowed to spar or have pad sessions.

However, there are plans for contact training to resume within two weeks if the UK government's guidance for elite sport doing so in England is followed and is successful.

Price said: "I am looking forward to going into camp and getting back into a routine of training three times a day.

"The GB Boxing coaches and staff have been in touch with us throughout lockdown and have prepared us for the fact that returning to the gym will not be the same as usual.

"They have put loads of work into this."

GB performance director Rob McCracken and chief executive Matt Holt are in charge of the return-to-training process.

"We have been working through this to a point where we are now able to allow a limited number of boxers and coaches to come back into the GB Boxing gym under strict social distancing guidelines," said Holt.

"This has been a big piece of work and we have put a series of measures in place in a number of areas covering hygiene throughout the training and living environment, the provision of medical support, screening and monitoring, a reconfiguring of the boxing gym and the design and content of the boxers' training programme and how it will be delivered.

"We have also spent a lot of time talking to the boxers to provide them with guidance on this new way of operating and ensuring they are comfortable with it and aware of their responsibilities in terms of hygiene and social distancing in the gym, in their accommodation and when travelling to and from training."

"We will debrief and review activities at the end of each training camp. Provided things progress successfully we will start to look at how we can move on to stage two of the Government's return to training guidance which allows for contact and would enable the boxers to step-up their training by reintroducing sparring and pad work with the coaches."