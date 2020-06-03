Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Lee Selby (right) was cut above both eyes during his victory over Omar Douglas in February 2019

Welshman Lee Selby's bid to become a two-weight world champion will be delayed with his fight rescheduled to Saturday, 3 October.

Selby was set for the elimination contest against the unbeaten George Kambosos in Cardiff on Saturday, 9 May.

That contest has now been delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic after Selby's fight with the Australian was initially ordered by the IBF in December 2019.

The pair will fight to earn a shot at IBF lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez.

Selby and Kambosos, who has a record of 18-0, will headlines the first major boxing bill to be staged in Wales since Anthony Joshua fought Joshua Parker at the Principality Stadium in March, 2018.

Selby won both his fights in 2019, against Omar Douglas and Ricky Burns, having moved to lightweight after losing his IBF world featherweight title at Elland Road to Josh Warrington in 2018 via split decision.

The Welshman revealed after his loss to Warrington that he was so drained at featherweight that he would chew but not swallow food to make weight.