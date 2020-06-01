Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Carl Frampton beat Tyler McCreary in his last bout in November

Carl Frampton has said he has been told to get ready for a fight "at the end of July or start of August".

The Belfast boxer's proposed bout with Jamel Herring in June was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the 5 Live Boxing podcast with Costello and Bunce, Frampton said his next fight was set to be in the UK.

"I haven't had a concrete date yet, or an opponent, but I've been told to get ready for a fight so that is what I am doing," said the 32-year-old.

WBO super-featherweight world champion Herring is scheuled to return to the ring against Puerto Rican fighter Jonatahn Oquendo in Las Vegas on 2 July.

Boxing will return in June in the United States, one month ahead of an anticipated resumption in the UK.

Despite their touted fight being pushed back, Frampton says he still craves the opportunity to take on American Herring and become a three-weight world champion,

"It's still the fight that I want," said Frampton, adding he believes Oquendo is "a safe enough fight" for Herring.

He added: "If we both win our next fights then I'm pretty sure it will go ahead.

"Where it will be or when it will be I'm not so sure.

"He still seems keen. He keeps mentioning my name and talks about wanting to fight me, and I want the chance to become a three-weight world champion.

"It's a case of one fight at a time in this game and at this stage of my career, but I feel like the fight with Jamel will happen at some point."

Behind closed doors 'an alien feeling'

As with the majority of professional sports, boxing's return from the coronavirus outbreak will be behind closed doors.

Frampton, whose legions of fans follow him around the world, says the prospect of fighting without spectators will be "an alien feeling".

"I boxed at a reasonably high level as an amateur, travelling the world and I wasn't fighting in front of many people. It is something that I am half used to," he added.

"It's going to be a strange feeling not having anyone there.

"I suppose you don't spar in front of many people and you're always trying to get one over on your sparring partner."

Frampton and Jamie Moore have worked together since 2017

After fracturing both hands during his last bout with Tyler McCreary in December, Frampton feels his enforced break from the sport has allowed his injuries to fully heal.

To prepare for his anticipated bout in the summer, the Jackal has made his way over to Preston to work with trainer Jamie Moore and prepare for a return to the ring.

"I can't do a training camp in my garage on my own, hitting a bag to get ready for a fight," said Frampton.