James Tennyson moved up to lightweight after losing a world title challenge in 2018

Belfast man James Tennyson is "looking forward to getting punched in the face again" as he builds up to a British title bout in one of Matchroom's behind closed doors promotions in Essex.

Tennyson is set to face Welshman Gavin Gwynne for the British lightweight title in one of the Matchroom bills.

The bout for the vacant belt was scheduled to be in Cardiff on 9 May.

"You don't hear many people saying they miss getting punched in the face," Tennyson, 26, told BBC Sport NI.

"I'm looking forward to getting punched in the face and letting a few shots go. I'm really missing it and excited to get things back under way again.

Tennyson hopes to resume sparring soon

During lockdown, Tennyson has trained at home and done his road work but is now looking forward to the prospect of resuming sparring which has not been possible because of social distancing.

"I've been doing my bag work and my running but your fitness is only going to go to a certain level. You need to bring your sparring into play before things can start falling into place," added Tennyson, who has won 26 of his 29 professional bouts.

Matchroom's outdoor behind closed doors venue is already being dubbed the 'Hearn Garden' with the bills effectively taking place in the garden of the childhood home of company boss, promoter Eddie Hearn.

Tennyson says the absence of fight fans will not unduly bother him in a fight which looks likely to take place in July.

"I've fought in smaller shows and also early on in bigger shows when there's no crowd there so I'm used to that environment as well as fighting in a packed arena."

Matchroom chief executive Frank Smith with the company's owner and managing director Eddie Hearn

Matchroom's Smith impressed by Tennyson

Matchroom chief executive Frank Smith says Tennyson has bounced back well from his IBF world super-featherweight title stoppage by American Tevin Farmer in October 2018.

"James is going to come back even stronger. He showed his grit and his determination and I think he's got a great future ahead of him," says Smith.

"We're were talking in the office about some of the shots James puts in. The noise you are going to hear when Tennyson is in there throwing big bombs is going to be quite impressive."

Tennyson says he suffered badly in attempting to shed weight before the Farmer fight and insists he feels much more comfortable at lightweight.

The Northern Irishman has won his four bouts since moving up in weight and believe a British belt win over the Welshman will help to move him into the world title picture.

"I'm ranked 15th in the world at the minute and I get this British title shot out of the way, I believe in a few fights, I could get my world title shot all being well."