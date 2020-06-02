Last updated on .From the section Boxing

The BBC Radio 5 Live Boxing 'Greatest Fights' series calls on some of the biggest names in the sport to revisit bouts that went down in history. The likes of Sugar Ray Leonard, David Haye, Ricky Hatton and Carl Froch sit with Mike Costello and Steve Bunce to pick through the rounds that shaped legacies.

Here you can find all the audio, write-ups and video clips in one place.

Sugar Ray Leonard v Tommy Hearns (1981)

Talking points: The heat, the talent on show and the key message from a trainer in the corner.

Mike Tyson v Michael Spinks (1988)

Talking points: Donald Trump, fear, Tyson's peak and Sinatra's advice.

Ricky Hatton v Kostya Tszyu (2005)

Talking points: A 2am fight start, Manchester mayhem and low blows.

Hamed v Barrera (2001)

Talking points: Hamed's woeful preparation, savage weight cuts, big-time demands and a shock that some still celebrate.