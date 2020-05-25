Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Chisora (second from right) has 32 wins and nine defeats over 13 years as a professional

British boxer Dereck Chisora says he could compete in mixed martial arts while he waits on a new date for his heavyweight contest with Oleksandr Usyk.

The bout - scheduled for 23 May in London - was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chisora, 36, has asked manager David Haye to fit in an appearance in mixed martial arts promotion Bellator.

"We are trying to sort dates for June or July," Chisora told BBC Sport.

"I see others do it and say 'I want to try it one day'. Since Usyk has been postponed for a while, then if there's a way I can do that for the time being.

"We're waiting to see the date they give us for Usyk but if there's a bigger gap we're going to jump in to Bellator straight away."

There have been reports that Chisora's British rival Dillian Whyte could compete in mixed martial arts external-link against UFC star Francis Ngannou this year.

Boxing's shutdown in the UK is expected to end in July but bouts will initially take place behind closed doors.

Chisora won three fights in 2019, while Usyk held all four belts at cruiserweight before stepping up a division.

"This fight needs fans," Chisora said. "Some fights don't but certain fights need fans and this is one where you need people to enjoy it."