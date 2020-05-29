Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Katie Taylor (right) clinched her 15th straight win in November by beating Greece's Christina Linardatou (left)

Matchroom Boxing hopes to put Katie Taylor's fight against Amanda Serrano on the same bill as Dillian Whyte's showdown with Alexander Povetkin.

Both fights were scheduled for 2 May but called off because of Covid-19.

Whyte-Povetkin was planned for 4 July in Essex but a behind-closed-doors ring resumption is realistically more likely to be in late July or early August.

Matchroom CEO Frank Smith said Taylor v Serrano "is one of the biggest fights out there".

The bill will be the fourth and final Matchroom event with undisputed lightweight world champion Taylor, who is training in the United States, faces a potential two-week quarantine period when she arrives in England.

"Katie Taylor is a huge star, not just in Ireland but when she fought in Manchester the crowd were really behind here," added Smith.

"She's done a great job, she's got much more to come having done so much already.

"She (Taylor) is a fighter through and through and she will want to get out there regardless of whether there is a crowd or not.

"We will be trying to use as many UK based fighters as possible in the first three weeks of shows.

"But to do Povetkin v Whyte and Taylor v Serrano, we will have to quarantine people. We will follow guidelines where we need to but if it means they will have to come over 14 days before, we will have to do that."

Olympic gold medallist Taylor became a two-weight world champion last November when outpointing Greece's Christina Linardatou in Manchester to land the WBO light-welterweight belt and a 15th straight professional win.