Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Edwards became a world champion in December 2018 by beating Nicaragua's Cristofer Rosales

Charlie Edwards says he will put the "torture" of weight cuts behind him and bid to make "history" after joining forces with promoter Frank Warren.

Edwards won the WBC world flyweight title in 2018 but gave up the belt after his last bout, when he had to lose 10lbs (4.5kg) in under 24 hours.

After switching from Eddie Hearn to join Warren, he intends to fight at super-flyweight or bantamweight.

"The dream is to be a two-weight world champion," Edwards, 27, told BBC Sport.

"Then the dream is to go on to become a three-weight world champion I am not a world-level bantamweight fighter and would have to build into that."

Edwards defended his flyweight world title once before facing Julio Cesar Martinez in August - a bout ruled a 'no contest' after an illegal punch from the Mexican.

"I lost 4.5kg from 6pm the night before to the morning of the weigh-in," added Edwards, who has lost once in a 17-fight career.

"I woke up 4lbs over weight and had to sit in a hot bath for 45 minutes.

"Flyweight killed me. It's torture. As world champion it was the best year of my life for achievement but I was miserable."

History not fights for 'Croydon Klitschkos'

Edwards, who is keen to fight again in the summer, is now in the same stable of fighters as brother Sunny, who holds the British title at super-flyweight.

The duo have been referred to as the 'Croydon Klitschkos' - a reference to Ukrainian former world heavyweight champions Vitali and Wladimir.

Like them, Edwards says he would never face his brother in a competitive fight, though they do spar together.

"I've had a rollercoaster career and achieved many of my goals but the chance to fight with my brother on the big shows will be a dream come true," he said.

"It's not unrealistic to say we could both be fighting for a world title on the same card and make history in British boxing. It would be like something from a movie."