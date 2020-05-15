Last updated on .From the section Boxing

Scott Harrison has not fought since 2013 and has since served four years in prison

Former world featherweight champion Scott Harrison could make his boxing return at a behind-closed-doors event in Aberdeen this summer.

Harrison, who was released from jail in July 2018 after serving four years for assault, has not fought for seven years and has seen several scheduled comeback fights fall through.

But the Scot, 42, is set to co-headline a pay-per-view television event in late June or July against PBC international champion Paul Peers should lockdown restrictions be eased sufficiently.

British heavyweight Danny Williams is also slated to face PBC international champion Lee Kellett.

The British and Irish Boxing Authority (Biba) licensed card would take place in front of no spectators, with coronavirus testing mandatory for anyone in attendance.

"Rapid result testing will be undertaken at the venue," said Biba vice-president Gianluca di Caro. "There will be full personal protection equipment, as well as hand sanitiser, and we will regularly take the temperatures of those in attendance."

Each boxer will be required to wear a surgical mask, which can only be removed once they have has entered the ring, but the referee must keep his mask on, along with anyone else ringside.

Spit buckets will be replaced with "enclosed containers along with a funnel and tube", and full medical assistance - including an air ambulance - will be on site.

Harrison was due to return on the undercard of Nigel Benn Jr's bout with Sakio Bika in November, and against Tackie Annan 11 months earlier.

The Glasgow fighter won the WBO featherweight belt in 2002 and regained it the following year in a rematch with Mexico's Manuel Medina.