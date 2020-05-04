Dubois (left) is undefeated but has never faced an opponent with Wilder's record

Britain's Daniel Dubois could take on former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in 2020 if he wins his next bout, says promoter Frank Warren.

Dubois, 22, is due to face Joe Joyce on 11 July, though the coronavirus shutdown could prompt a new date.

American Wilder, 34, lost the WBC world title to Tyson Fury in February to end his reign of more than five years.

"Daniel is the best heavyweight prospect on earth and he'll have far too much for Wilder," said Warren.

"I truly believe that."

Dubois is much-hyped and has built a record of 14 wins from 14 bouts with 13 via stoppage.

A meeting at London's O2 Arena with 34-year-old Joyce, who is also unbeaten in the professional ranks with nine knockouts in 10 victories, is viewed as a true examination for both Britons and billed as one of the must-see fights of 2020 by BBC Radio 5 Live Boxing's Mike Costello and Steve Bunce.

Wilder is expected to have a rematch with Fury but when asked if Dubois could step up once again to face the former champion, Warren told Queensberry Promotions' Lockdown Lowdown show: external-link "If Daniel comes through his fight with Joyce… then yes, by the end of the year yes.

"Tyson has shown how beatable Wilder is. Once their rematch is out the way, I'd have no problem matching Daniel with Deontay. Wilder is good, don't get me wrong, but my man will be miles better in time."

Wilder has stopped 41 of the 44 opponents he has faced in his career but is currently recuperating from surgery on a biceps injury sustained in his defeat by Fury.

Dubois has moved his family into a new home during the coronavirus lockdown and has been able to train in an on-site gym alongside his sister Caroline, who hopes to qualify for next year's re-arranged Tokyo Olympics.

"Daniel's big and powerful and everyone knows he can punch, too," added Warren, 68. "But he's a good boxer. I've said before that he has a Larry Holmes-like jab and he works the body as well as any heavyweight on earth.

"I've been telling people how good Daniel is and once the world starts going back to normal, I'll have no doubt he'll show you."