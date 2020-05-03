McAleer, a world title holder in karate and kick-boxing, became a professional boxer in 2018

Cathy McAleer's professional boxing record stands at four wins, no defeats and three cancelled fights.

It is, she accepts, the nature of the beast. At 41, the former karate and kick-boxing world champion is well versed in the correlation between injury and elite-level combat sport.

Last year McAleer saw back-to-back Commonwealth title fights cancelled when her opponents dropped out through injury, putting the brakes on a career that was supposed to race through the gears after she joined the professional ranks in 2018.

Making a splash was proving difficult, so too was finding a promoter who could facilitate the desired rapid ascent towards major title shots.

Last November McAleer travelled to Manchester for Katie Taylor's world title defence in the hope of introducing herself to promoter Eddie Hearn, but to no avail.

So when in 2020 she joined forces with Kellie Maloney, whose love for boxing had been somewhat reinvigorated by the sheer grit and determination of McAleer, there was a sense that things might finally be starting to fall into place.

A win at Villa Park in February seemed to offer vindication for both fighter and promoter, and the bright future envisaged at the start of the journey began to come into focus once more.

Then came an obstacle that not even a lifetime in combat sport could prepare you for. During McAleers's preparations for another bout in Birmingham on 10 April, sport was thrust onto the backburner by Covid-19.

But perhaps for McAleer this is where decades of experience are at their most value. The Belfast fighter is more comfortable than most in unchartered waters, knowing there is a time to swim against the tide, and a time to ride the wave as best you can.

"It's just another obstacle in my career," says McAleer.

"I've been let down so many times, I think I've built up a resilience to it.

"I've been through so much that I just thought 'if you don't ride with this, you're going to end up with no income, no fitness and you'll lose your mind'.

"I had to roll with it, and thankfully it's coming together."

In the space of a few days, as the severity of the impending lockdown became increasingly apparent, McAleer realised that it was not only her training that would have to adapt.

As a personal trainer with a karate school and a beauty school, McAleer is entirely self-employed with a set of circumstances that left her ineligible for any of the government's financial support packages.

"I came back home and was sitting in my house thinking 'this is awful', I didn't know what to do with myself," she says.

"I was a bit lost but I had to sit myself up and say 'right, how am I going to get an income?'

"Thankfully I had a really good client base, so I spent four days building an app and a website, and now I'm constantly busy so my days go quickly."

Concern for young boxers in absence of structure

McAleer appreciates that in many respects she is one of the lucky ones. Previous experiences and jobs have programmed her to maintain a level head during challenging times.

Boxers must fight to earn, and many of those starting their careers may not have a viable back-up option while, although conversations will be taking place, there is no timeframe for a return to the ring.

"For a young boxer coming thought who is dependent on the sport, this is going to be really tough," says McAleer.

"There is always a worry about mental health, perhaps more than ever.

"You always worry that the stress might make them think they'll never get back as they lose fitness and money.

"They are losing that challenge that boxing provides, that goal that gets them up every day.

"It is worrying but hopefully their coaches are setting them something.

"Even a coach saying 'message me when you've ran 5k or trained today' would help."

'It might not be perfect, but so be it'

Should boxing return in the months to come, it is likely to be in the absence of fans.

Sport without fans is a less enticing product for all concerned. For the athletes themselves, there is a concern about the absence of the energy of a vocal watching crowd.

McAleer points to the imperfections of coronavirus-hit society, where all sectors are tasked with making decisions, compromises and the best out of an extremely difficult situation.

"If it means boxing has to go behind closed doors on a pay-per-view channel, then it's going to be awful, but so be it," McAleer says.

"Fighting in front of no fans would be tough, but at the end of the day I'm there as an athlete to do a job.

"Obviously, I would prefer that not to be the case, but if that is the way it has got to go then we have to get on with it."

An ability to roll with the punches remains arguably McAleer's greatest strength in and out of the ring.

For now, it is a shield that protects her frustration boiling over at the latest disruption to her career.