Frampton is confident his title fight with Jamal Herring will go ahead

Promoter Bob Arum says Belfast boxers Carl Frampton and Michael Conlan could fight for world titles in the summer.

Frampton's super-featherweight world title fight with Jamel Herring was set to take place in June, with Conlan set to challenge for a belt in August.

Both contests were likely to be held at outdoor venues in Belfast but the Covid-19 pandemic has forced a rethink.

"We're gonna do these fights. The question is which side of the Atlantic they take place in," said Arum.

"We've been talking to the participants of those fights and we want to do them - the question is where can we do them and how are we going to do them?" continued the American promoter.

"We would like, if we can, to do them in Belfast, but with this virus we don't know when we would be able to do that with spectators.

"It's not ideal but the choice at the moment comes down to fighting without spectators or not fighting at all."

Frampton has indicated that he believes his bout with Herring is "pretty much agreed, without being officially announced" as the 33-year-old bids to become a three-weight world champion.

Conlan, 28, was due to fight Belmar Preciado in Madison Square Garden on 17 March before the bout was postponed due to the coronavirus health crisis.

Undefeated after 13 professional fights, it was expected that the Preciado encounter would be the Belfast boxer's last before a potential world title shot.

Conlan is undefeated in 13 professional fights

Warm-up fights 'a possibility'

Arum is adamant that the fights involving the Belfast fighters will take place, although he is open to the idea of both or either having a warm-up fight prior to challenging for world titles.

"It is up to the individual fighters whether they want a warm-up fight to get themselves ready for a title fight or not. If that were the case it may be possible to have title fights with spectators down the line.

"Who knows, maybe we could do a card in Las Vegas with Herring fighting someone and Frampton fighting someone else - that would build up a Herring-Frampton fight even more. That's a possibility.

"If Conlan wants another preparatory fight like the one he was due to have on 17 March and then go into a world title fight that by all means may be a prudent way to do it and I would support that and get it done."

Exploring the US and UK options

Arum explained that he had been in regular contact with British promoter Frank Warren to "explore the options" of overcoming the difficulties posed by social distancing, the lockdown and a ban on travelling outside the United States.

"I think we'll be up and running in the US, at least in Nevada and California, before the US starts to come out of lockdown. We're making a lot of arrangements to get up and running without spectators.

"But we have a travel ban in place in the US and we don't know how long that will last.

"The question is can we get guys like Frampton and Conlan over to the US, put them in quarantine, have them train in the gym for two or three weeks under sanitised conditions and then have them fight without spectators in June or July?

"Frank Warren is exploring the possibility of having these fights in the UK, whether in Belfast or London, again with similar precautions. It's just a case of wherever it works.