Delivering food parcels with Monkstown Boxing Club 'very humbling' - Ward

Steven Ward's December defeat also saw him lose the WBO European light-heavyweight belt

Professional boxer Steven Ward says delivering food parcels to elderly people with Monkstown Boxing Club is "very rewarding and very humbling".

Ward was joined by Carl Frampton to take part in the initiative to help the community during the coronavirus.

"For one man, we were the only visitors he gets twice a week," said Ward.

"Another wee woman, we left the food at the door and took a couple of steps back and she came to tears just seeing us. It would break your heart."

"I loved doing it, the Monkstown Club are doing phenomenal things. They have always been doing it, they've always been trying to help the community where they can so they're just doing what they always do," the 30-year-old told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time programme.

Ward was scheduled to return to the ring in Belfast on 24 April after suffering a first-round knockout by Latvian Ricards Bolotniks in Brentwood in December, his first defeat since joining the paid ranks.

The contest, which saw the Newtownabbey fighter relinquish his WBO European light-heavyweight belt, was a quarter-final of the Golden Contract series.

Friday's MTK Global-backed bill at the Europa Hotel has been postponed until a later date and when Ward does return to action it will be as a cruiserweight.

Weight issues 'a massive part' of defeat

"I think it would be very naive of me to say it was solely down to the weight but it was a massive part of it," said Ward of his loss to Bolotniks.

"Obviously the way the current situation is everything has been knocked back but I think it'll be the making of me to be honest, it'll feel like a real comeback now.

"Previously it was too big a drop in weight for me and taking off that much weight off you , internally it has a lot of affects, also on the brain.

"There's a lot of dehydration and lack of nutrition the last week or two of a fight, and they always say that when you're really struggling to make the weight the first thing that goes is your chin.

"It's where you can usually take a shot, it's just it has that wee bit more effect on you, and I think that was the case in the last fight."

Fighting behind closed doors 'surreal'

Like all sportspeople, Ward is doing his own training at home during lockdown in a bid to be fit to return to action, possibly behind closed doors.

"For me, it's hard. I don't have a garage - a couple of fighters are lucky enough to have a garage with a bag and stuff in it to go and hit.

"Unfortunately for me I don't, but for me it's all about routine - getting up in the morning, going out for a wee run, a bit of shadow boxing, do a bit of strength and conditioning later on.

"It's every day having a set time to do a training session, I think it just keeps you sane.

"I've heard and seen a few things online that there have been talks about boxing behind closed doors. I'm not too sure how it would work with obviously a lot of the money in boxing coming through the gate with the punters coming to watch.

"It would be a bit surreal being in an arena where you could hear a pin drop but I think it could come into play, yes."

'Massive impact' of coronavirus

Ward, who won his first 12 professional bouts, believes the Covid-19 pandemic will have a "massive impact" on boxing, but emphasises that the health of the public is most important.

"There are bigger things at play the way the situation is but I think some people think professional boxing is like professional football, whereas its like chalk and cheese.

"In professional football there's a wealth of money coming in but for professional boxers that's not always the case.

"A lot of fighters will live pay cheque to pay cheque and fight to fight, so they'll find it hard. I honestly feel that when everything goes back to normal there will be a lot of fighters that will have left the sport.

"They may need money straight away instead of having to wait another 12 weeks to get a fight date, have eight to 12 weeks training, they might not be able to wait that long."