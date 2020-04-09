Wayne McCullough: Former NI fighter backs Carl Frampton and Michael Conlan's world title bids

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I could still do 12 rounds' - Vegas-based McCullough enjoying passing on skills

Wayne McCullough has said he is confident fellow Northern Irish boxer Carl Frampton will succeed in his bid to become a three-time world champion.

Frampton, 33, was lined up to take on Jamel Herring for the super-featherweight crown in June but the fight has been postponed due to coronavirus.

Las Vegas-based McCullough, himself a former WBC bantamweight world champion, also backed Michael Conlan to win a world title.

"Carl's the best, of course," he said.

"I love Carl, 100%. I would love to see him get his third world championship, even though it has been put back.

"He has got that opportunity and I know he can do it - I know he can."

Frampton defeated Australia's Luke Jackson in the ninth round at Windsor Park in August 2018

Conlan, 28, was due to fight Belmar Preciado in Madison Square Garden on 17 March before the bout was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Undefeated after 13 professional fights, it was expected that the Preciado encounter would be the Belfast boxer's last before a potential world title shot.

"I read somewhere that the WBO belt has become vacant and he (Conlan) might get to fight for it at featherweight which would be fantastic," McCullough continued.

"It is great to see these young lads coming through and fighting for these championships as Ireland has always been known for producing fighters.

"We have had a lot of champions over the years and we are getting more in the modern day which is good. It's fantastic to see, it really is."

McCullough said he has never seen Las Vegas, a city renowned for entertainment, as quiet since he moved to live there 27 years ago.

Now a personal trainer, McCullough explained that he has been providing online classes for his range of clients during lockdown.

"It may be long distance, but it's still beneficial for them. I remember my coach out here, Eddie Futch, teaching me the importance of shadow boxing," added the 1992 Olympic silver medallist.

"He would tell me to watch myself in the mirror and work on a number of things. He drilled that into me and the people I am working with are getting better while they are doing it.

"I'm really enjoying being able to pass on my experience to a range of professional and amateur fighters that I've worked with, and they love it.

"Eddie was the best coach that ever lived and I was so fortunate to work with him. I can teach people so much of the things that he taught me, and I love doing that."