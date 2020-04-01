Scott Fitzgerald has licence suspended after alleged assault

Fitzgerald has won all 14 of his professional bouts and holds the British title

British champion Scott Fitzgerald has had his licence to box suspended after being arrested on suspicion of assaulting a woman.

The 28-year-old was arrested on Monday in Preston and bailed until 21 May.

The 2014 Commonwealth Games gold medallist confirmed his arrest on Instagram.

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) has moved to suspend Fitzgerald's licence pending further investigation into the incident.

On Monday, the BBBofC suspended the licence of world champion Billy Joe Saunders for releasing a video appearing to advise men how to hit their female partners.

Saunders apologised for the video later claiming it had been a joke taken out of context.

Fitzgerald currently holds the British light-middleweight title and was being moved towards a world title shot following impressive wins over Britons Anthony Fowler and Ted Cheeseman.

Lancashire Police confirmed a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault in the Ryelands Crescent area on Monday, with enquiries ongoing.