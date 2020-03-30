Billy Joe Saunders: Eddie Hearn says video was 'idiotic' and 'unacceptable'

Billy Joe Saunders was due to face Mexico's Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in Las Vegas on 2 May

Promoter Eddie Hearn says he is "appalled" after his boxer Billy Joe Saunders released an "idiotic" and "unacceptable" video advising men how to hit their female partners

In the video Saunders uses a punch bag to explain how to react if "your old woman is giving you mouth" and showing how to "hit her on the chin".

He later apologised saying he would "never condone domestic violence".

Saunders has now said he will donate £25,000 to domestic violence charities.

Speaking to Talksport, the WBO super-middleweight champion, 30, said it was a "silly mistake" and he "obviously wasn't thinking".

"I didn't mean for anyone to get upset about it. There are people dying all around the world with coronavirus and I was just trying to take the heat off that a little bit.

"It clearly hasn't done, my sense of humour is not everyone's cup of tea."

Saunders says he has received death threats and has deleted his Twitter account.

Hearn, also speaking to Talksport, added: "I was appalled really. It was so idiotic, it was so frustrating because I know Billy well. It's one step forward, four steps back with Billy Joe Saunders and it is frustrating.

"You just can't do it, especially when you're in your position. It's unacceptable for Joe Bloggs down the street to do it. It's much more unacceptable for a world champion boxer to be doing it.

"Thinking you're having a laugh, or not having a laugh, young people are watching that video. People who are in abusive relationships are watching that video. You cannot do it, it's unacceptable."

Saunders was close to finalising a deal to face Mexico's Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in Las Vegas on 2 May before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Saunders, who is unbeaten in 29 bouts, held a world title in the middleweight division before moving up to super-middleweight.

He defended his title in a laboured knockout win over Marcelo Esteban Coceres in Los Angeles in November.

In September 2018, Saunders was fined £100,000 by the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) for a social media video that police described as "sickening".

If you, or someone you know, have been affected by domestic abuse or violence, these organisations may be able to help. If you are in immediate danger, you should dial 999.