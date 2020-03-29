Anthony Yarde's father dies with coronavirus

Anthony Yarde has won all 19 of his professional bouts, including 18 by knockout

Britain's Anthony Yarde has urged people to stay at home after his father died with the coronavirus.

The 28-year-old light-heavyweight said his father had been "fit with no health issues" before contracting the virus.

"I'm still in shock but maybe this can help people stay at home," Yarde wrote on Instagram.

"The more people go out and mingle, the longer this isolation will last and the more it will spread."

The total coronavirus cases in the UK on Saturday had reached 17,089, with 1,019 deaths.

Yarde's promoter, Frank Warren, expressed his "sincere condolences to Yarde and his family".

"Coronavirus is an issue affecting all of us, but that doesn’t make the individual casualties any less tragic," he said.

"We hope that his fans listen to Anthony’s heartfelt plea for people to take the government's advice seriously so we can try and minimise the suffering of others."

Yarde's next fight was set to be against Britain's Lyndon Arthur on 11 April, but the event has been delayed until 11 July because of the pandemic.