Billy Joe Saunders sorry after domestic violence 'advice' video

Saunders' most recent fight was in November 2019

World champion Billy Joe Saunders has apologised after posting a video on social media in which he advised men how to hit their female partners during the coronavirus lockdown.

The WBO super-middleweight champion, 30, was shown demonstrating techniques on a punch bag.

Briton Saunders later said he would "never condone domestic violence".

He added: "If I saw a man touch a woman I would smash him to pieces myself. Apologies if I offended any women."

In the video Saunders uses a punch bag to explain how to react if "your old woman is giving you mouth" and showing how to "hit her on the chin".

Saunders was close to finalising a deal to face Mexico's Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in Las Vegas on 2 May before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Saunders, who is unbeaten in 29 bouts, held a world title in the middleweight division before moving up to super-middleweight.

He defended his title in a laboured knockout win over Marcelo Esteban Coceres in Los Angeles in November.