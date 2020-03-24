Carl Frampton: Belfast boxer draws on training camp experience to offer lockdown advice

Frampton is alone for large parts of his training camps, which can last up to 12 weeks

Belfast boxer Carl Frampton says staying in touch with family and friends will be a vital part of dealing with the new government measures introduced to tackle coronavirus.

Speaking on Good Morning Ulster, Frampton was asked to draw on his experiences of spending long, often isolated, periods away from his family as he prepares for a fight.

"I'm not going to skirt around it, it's going to be very difficult for people," he said.

"Speaking to people is going to be very important and a big part of getting people through this."

When in training camp Frampton is based in Bolton, near the gym of his trainer Jamie Moore, and spends large parts of the 10-12 week period alone.

Frampton trains at Jamie Moore's gym in Salford

The former two-weight world champion shared his experiences following the government's announcement that people may only leave their homes to buy food, medicine and to exercise.

"I get out and walk, which you're allowed to do once a day now, I spend a lot of time speaking to friends and family on the phone," he said.

"I read a fair bit, watch a lot of TV and that seems to be enough to get me by when I'm already sort of in isolation in a training camp environment.

'Some people still aren't taking social distancing seriously enough'

Like every sport, boxing has been ground to a halt by the spread of a virus with Frampton admitting that his proposed world title fight against American Jamel Herring is unlikely to go ahead as planned in June.

Even if sport is back on the agenda in June, the current measures make it impossible for either fighter to hold a suitable training camp with sparring and working alongside a trainer both out of the question for the time being.

Frampton is one of a number of athletes to have used their platform to call for people to respect and abide by social distancing guidelines which will help the fight against the virus.

"People are taking it seriously, but others aren't," he warned.

"On the rare occasion that I've been going to the shops to pick up groceries, people are approaching me and grabbing me for photographs.

"I feel like I'm a nice guy, and I try to make a joke about social distancing, but it's getting to a point where you're going to have to start to tell people to go away because this is a very serious matter."