British boxing cancelled until May due to coronavirus, says British Boxing Board of Control

There will be no boxing events in Britain until at least May because of the coronavirus outbreak

British boxing's current suspension because of the coronavirus outbreak has been extended until the end of April.

A British Boxing Board of Control statement said all boxing events under their jurisdiction have been cancelled.

"We will continue to follow government and medical authorities advice and keep the situation under review," added their statement.

"The BBBofC would like to emphasise our thoughts are with everyone affected by Covid-19."

The original BBBofC suspension had been until the start of April, although a number of fights in April had already been cancelled.

The British heavyweight title bout between Daniel Dubois and Joe Joyce on 11 April at the O2 Arena has now been rescheduled to 11 July, with promoters Queensbury promotions saying it would be "inappropriate" to proceed with any events for the next two months.

Anthony Yarde's light-heavyweight bout against the unbeaten Lyndon Arthur, due to take place on the Dubois-Joyce undercard, has also been moved to the new date.

Josh Taylor's defence of his WBA and IBF world titles against Thailand's Apinun Khongsong has also been postponed, with a new date yet to be announced.

Doncaster's Terri Harper was set to defend her WBC super-featherweight against Natasha Jonas from Liverpool on 24 April but this has also been put back to June.

Matchroom Boxing cards in March and April had all previously been postponed.

Sunderland welterweight Josh Kelly's European title fight against Russia's David Avanesyan on 28 March is now off and Newcastle's Lewis Ritson, due to fight Mexican Miguel Vazquez on 4 April, has had his bout moved to 27 June.