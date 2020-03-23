Fight Talk: Eddie Hearn, Tony Bellew and Carl Frampton sing in 'cheer up challenge'

In this week's Fight Talk we hear boxers and promoters' renditions of classic songs as part of the "cheer up challenge", discuss what reports of a Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin trilogy could mean for Briton's Billy Joe Saunders and why former world champion Carl Froch has been causing a stir.

Hearn joins boxers in 'cheer up challenge' sing-along

Live sport is at a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak. And boxing is no different.

From title fights to small hall shows, bouts around the world have been cancelled or postponed.

But fighters and promoters have offered some light-hearted relief this week in the form of song (and in some cases, dance.)

Who wouldn't want to see Matchroom Boxing's Eddie Hearn belting out a Don McLean number, right?

Well, it is all part of the "cheer up challenge" where social media users sing a song of their choice and nominate three of their followers to do the same.

It started with Liverpool's former cruiserweight world champion Tony Bellew, joined by two of his sons, with his cover of L-O-V-E by Nat King Cole…

There was a lot of praise for Bellew's positivity in these uncertain times but, as many of you on Twitter spotted, baby Bellew was the real star, as he showed just what he thought of his dad's voice…

One of Bellew's nominations was his former promoter Hearn who, alongside Matchroom CEO Frank Smith, opted for the song American Pie…

Bellew appreciated the rendition…

But legendary boxing MC Michael Buffer was less complimentary …

And it probably wasn't the most original song choice by Hearn. American Pie has recently become the (unofficial) anthem for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Who sings it better? Hearn or Fury? You decide…

Media playback is not supported on this device Wilder v Fury: Tyson Fury sings 'American Pie' in news conference

Now this is where the standard goes up a notch.

One of Hearn's nominees was IBF featherweight world champion Josh Warrington.

The Leeds fighter, alongside his dad and trainer Sean O'Hagan, treated us to a bit of Van Morrison's Brown Eyed Girl…

It may not have been perfect but Warrington's guitar playing and O'Hagan's dance moves went down well…

And we have saved the best to last.

Warrington beat two-weight world champion Carl Frampton in December 2018. But it is the Northern Irishman who has come out on top in the vocals department...

But, as Frampton's trainer Jamie Moore pointed out, the guitar was pretty pointless…

Knock Knock? Who's there? Eddie Hearn

Hearn is a promoter who splits opinion amongst boxing fans but it's fair to say he is often good entertainment value.

In the absence of being ringside at big fights, or leading proceedings at a news conference, the father-of-two has mastered the art of telling dad jokes…

And you'll struggle to find a better impression of former world champion Chris Eubank Sr…

Singing, stand-up comedy, impressions … Hearn for the Royal Variety Show?

Canelo-Golovkin III in September?

Before boxing came to a halt this month, Briton's WBO super-middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders was close to signing a deal to fight Mexican pound-for-pound star Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.

It was rumoured to be set for Las Vegas on 2 May but it could now be scrapped altogether after reports that Canelo has signed for a third bout with Gennady Golovkin, due to take place in September.

According to The Athletic, Canelo still wants to take on Saunders in June but, if that doesn't happen due to the coronavirus, he will go straight to Golovkin.

The first fight in September 2017 ended in a controversial draw, with many scoring it as a win for Golovkin, while Canelo narrowly won the rematch by majority decision a year later.

But there is very little demand for the trilogy…

Froch digs out Triple G

We may not have any boxing to discuss at the moment but one ex-fighter who always gives us something to talk about is former super-middleweight champion Carl Froch.

It's been nearly five years since the Briton retired but he's not one to shy away from hypothetical predictions.

In his Froch on Fighting podcast, he said he would have beaten former world champion Golovkin, comparing the Kazakh's handshake to a "wet lettuce" when they once met.

The two fighters came close to agreeing terms just before Froch's retirement.

"He's not going to be hitting me with 100 big stinking right hands clean on the chin because I'm going to move out the way of most of them or block most of them," Froch said.

As always, the Nottingham man's comments sparked a reaction from boxing fans…