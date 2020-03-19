Jamie Conlan named MTK vice-president

  • From the section Boxing
Jamie Conlan
Jamie Conlan challenged Jerwin Ancajas for the IBF world super-featherweight title in 2017

Former IBF world super-featherweight challenger Jamie Conlan has been appointed vice-president of MTK.

Conlan retired from boxing after losing to Jerwin Ancajas in November 2017 before taking up a role with MTK.

The 33-year-old has spent two years working closely with MTK fighters as the company's professional development coordinator.

"It really is an honour for me to step into the role of vice-president," said Conlan.

"I've seen how much MTK has done to shape a future for boxing, opening the door to real opportunities, particularly for Irish boxing, all over the world so it's a very proud moment for me and I am 100% committed to continuing this charge.

"Through pure heart and determination, MTK has changed the game in boxing, putting the fighter first and as someone who started my journey as a boxer this is my biggest motivation to succeeding in the role."

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you