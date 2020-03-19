Jamie Conlan named MTK vice-president

Jamie Conlan challenged Jerwin Ancajas for the IBF world super-featherweight title in 2017

Former IBF world super-featherweight challenger Jamie Conlan has been appointed vice-president of MTK.

Conlan retired from boxing after losing to Jerwin Ancajas in November 2017 before taking up a role with MTK.

The 33-year-old has spent two years working closely with MTK fighters as the company's professional development coordinator.

"It really is an honour for me to step into the role of vice-president," said Conlan.

"I've seen how much MTK has done to shape a future for boxing, opening the door to real opportunities, particularly for Irish boxing, all over the world so it's a very proud moment for me and I am 100% committed to continuing this charge.

"Through pure heart and determination, MTK has changed the game in boxing, putting the fighter first and as someone who started my journey as a boxer this is my biggest motivation to succeeding in the role."