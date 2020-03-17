Coronavirus: Frank Warren 'hopeful' Carl Frampton will fight Jamel Herring in June

Carl Frampton beat Tyler McCreary in November

Boxing promoter Frank Warren says he remains 'hopeful' of staging Carl Frampton's super-featherweight title fight with Jamel Herring in June.

Frampton is due to face Herring at a yet-to-be-confirmed Belfast venue.

Warren said details of the fight were set to be announced this week before the outbreak of coronavirus disrupted the global sporting landscape.

"At this moment in time, we are still hopeful of being able to stage this event in June," said Warren.

"However, we will monitor the ever-changing landscape surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Details of the date, venue and location will be announced in due course."

Frampton comfortably beat Tyler McCreary in November to set up a much-anticipated bout with Herring.

The Belfast fighter will become Ireland's first three-weight world champion if he defeats the American, having previously held belts at super-bantamweight and featherweight.

Queensberry Promotions, co-run by Warren and his son George, have rescheduled Daniel Dubois' fight with Joe Joyce for Saturday, 11 July, and have postponed unified IBF and WBA super-lightweight champion Josh Taylor's homecoming at the SSE Hydro on 2 May.