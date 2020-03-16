British boxer Charley Davison wins opener in Tokyo Olympics qualifier

  • From the section Boxing
Charley Davison and Carly McNaul
Davison, left, is the English national amateur champion in the -54kg category.

Britain's Charley Davison is one win away from earning a place at the Tokyo Olympics after victory in her opening bout at the qualifying event at London's Copper Box Arena.

Davison beat Ireland's Carly McNaul in the women's 48-51kg category by unanimous decision.

The 26-year-old only returned to the sport 18 months ago after a seven-year break to give birth to three children.

She faces Polish third seed Sandra Drabik in the last eight.

A win would guarantee Davison a place at this summer's Olympics but she could still qualify were she to lose, if she won box-offs against the other losing quarter-finalists.

"I had a bit of ring rust because I haven't boxed in a while and I was nervous at first but once you get the first 30 seconds out of the way it all just comes," Davison said.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you