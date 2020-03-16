Tokyo Olympics: Belfast's Carly McNaul loses on points in European qualifier

McNaul is one of four Belfast boxers in action on Monday

Ireland's Carly McNaul has lost on points to Charley-Sian Davison of Great Britain in the last 16 of the European qualifiers for the Tokyo Olympics.

Davison was awarded all three rounds of the flyweight bout which took place behind closed doors at the Copperbox in London.

Belfast boxer McNaul produced an energetic performance but Davison's punching accuracy was superior.

However, she could still have a chance to qualify for the Tokyo Games.

There are a limited number of places available at the World Olympic Qualifying tournament, which is scheduled to take place in Paris from 13 May.

The European qualifying event in London is taking place behind closed doors from Monday due to the spread of coronavirus.

Belfast's Kurt Walker and Brendan Irvine will fight later on Monday and both would secure a place in the Olympics with a win.