Tokyo Olympics: Ireland record three wins in qualifiers

Emmet Brennan beat Randenko Tomic in his qualifying opener

Ireland's George Bates is one fight away from securing a spot at the Tokyo Olympics after winning his first European qualifier against Spain's Leon Dominguez.

Bates was ahead of Dominguez on points when the referee stopped the bout because of a cut on the Spaniard.

Emmet Brennan and Kirill Afanasev both won their opening encounters in London.

However Christina Desmond lost her last-16 welterweight bout against Italian third seed Angela Carini.

From Monday the competition will continue behind closed due to the spread of Coronavirus. The decision was take by the organisers, the IOC Boxing Task Force.

Brennan was first in the ring for Ireland and put in a commanding display against Randenko Tomic by stopping the light-heavyweight from Bosnia-Herzegovina in the second round.

Needing a top six finish to reach the Olympics, Dubliner Brennan will be back in action on Tuesday against Switzerland's Uke Smajli.

Desmond suffered disappointment at the Copper Box Arena before Bates edged out Dominguez.

Afanasev needs two more victories to secure his spot in the Olympics after battling past Georgia's Nikoloz Begadze in the preliminary round.

Aidan Walsh, Michael Nevin and Carly McNaul are all in action on Monday, as are Kurt Walker and Brendan Irvine, who both know a win in the last 16 will clinch themselves places for the Tokyo Games.