Tokyo Olympics boxing qualifying: European boxing head 'concerned' event taking place in London

The Olympic boxing qualifying event runs until 24 March at London's Copper Box

The head of European boxing says he is "very concerned" an Olympic qualifying event is taking place in London despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Franco Falcinelli, the European Boxing Confederation (EUBC) president, told BBC Sport he feared the risk of a boxer getting the virus was "very high".

"In my opinion it's very strange that England - and the competition - is open at this hard time," he said.

The event at the Copper Box Arena began on Saturday and runs until 24 March.

It features around 350 male and female boxers from around 40 countries, and is being organised by an International Olympic Committee (IOC) taskforce following the suspension of international federation AIBA last year.

The local organising committee has been approached for comment.

On Friday, organisers confirmed the competition was able to start as planned "following the latest advice provided by the government and Public Health England".

In a statement, the organisers said: "The health and wellbeing of participants and spectators is of the utmost importance to us."

But Falcinelli - speaking from his home in Italy, where authorities have ordered a total lockdown - said: "Many friends from the European boxing federation have asked me why England is allowing the organisation of this event.

"Only the IOC taskforce and the local organising committee can establish if it should go ahead or not.

"I hope it can reach the final day without any cases of Covid-19, but the risk is very high for me. We are very concerned."

Falcinelli is also concerned that boxers and their teams may struggle to return home after the event because of flight restrictions.

He said: "This is a very interesting question, as many of them may have problems coming back because many national airlines are stopping. For example, there are no flights from England to Italy."

Organisers of the event have said that all teams have been told to handwash regularly, and that if any of their group begins to exhibit cold or flu symptoms, they are advised to self-isolate, stay indoors, avoid contact with other people and contact the chief medical officer.

They added: "We have also introduced a series of additional measures including routine temperature testing as part of the daily medicals for competing boxers, which will provide us with additional data on the boxers and enable us to track and identity any changes.

"For spectators, we have increased the provision of hand sanitisers."

When asked whether he believed the Tokyo Olympics would take place, Falcinelli said: "It depends on the level of spread of this Covid-19.

"Up to now in Japan there have been many cases, but [IOC President] Thomas Bach and also the local organisers reject the possibility to postpone or cancel."