Rosie Eccles: GB fighter beaten at Olympics qualifier

Welsh fighter Rosie Eccles' hopes of reaching the Tokyo Olympics with Great Britain have been dealt a blow at the European Olympic boxing qualifiers in London.

The 23-year-old was beaten in the welterweight preliminary bout by Russian fourth seed Saadat Dalgatova.

However Eccles can still reach the Tokyo games via a box-off in Paris.

The date for that last-chance event has yet to be confirmed in he qualification calendar.

"It wasn't a nice fight to be in," said Eccles.

"I pride myself on getting my tactics right, but maybe I was a little too eager against someone who wants to get in there and tie you up"