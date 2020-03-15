Rosie Eccles: GB fighter beaten at Olympics qualifier

  • From the section Boxing
Saadat Dalgatova is declared the winner
Saadat Dalgatova is declared the winner at London 's Copper Box Arena.

Welsh fighter Rosie Eccles' hopes of reaching the Tokyo Olympics with Great Britain have been dealt a blow at the European Olympic boxing qualifiers in London.

The 23-year-old was beaten in the welterweight preliminary bout by Russian fourth seed Saadat Dalgatova.

However Eccles can still reach the Tokyo games via a box-off in Paris.

The date for that last-chance event has yet to be confirmed in he qualification calendar.

"It wasn't a nice fight to be in," said Eccles.

"I pride myself on getting my tactics right, but maybe I was a little too eager against someone who wants to get in there and tie you up"

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you