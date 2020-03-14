Caroline Dubois wins in first round of Tokyo Olympics qualifying event

Caroline Dubois is the sister of professional heavyweight Daniel

British teenager Caroline Dubois won in the first round of the Olympic qualifying event at London's Copper Box Arena.

The 19-year-old, fighting at senior level for the first time, defeated Ala Staradub of Belarus.

She will face Finland's Mira Potkonen, who won lightweight bronze at the 2016 Rio Games, in the next round.

"I give myself a 'C' for that performance, but for the first fight it was OK," Dubois told BBC Sport.

Dubois, from London, was unbeaten in the junior ranks and was named as the BBC's Young Sports Personality of the Year in 2019.

She is the sister of heavyweight Daniel Dubois, who is unbeaten in 14 professional bouts.

On facing Potkonen, the number one seed, Dubois said: "Everyone knows about her.

"She's only got two hands, one brain and two legs. To be the best you've got to beat the best, and I believe I'm the best."