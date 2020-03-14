Paul Kean to fight Hamzah Sheeraz for WBO European super-welterweight belt

  • From the section Boxing
Paul Kean is scheduled to meet Hamzah Sheeraz next month
Paul Kean (right) is scheduled to meet Hamzah Sheeraz next month

Dundee boxer Paul Kean is scheduled to fight for the WBO European super-welterweight title next month.

Kean, 27, will challenge unbeaten Hamzah Sheeraz for the belt at London's O2 Arena on 11 April.

Kean boasts a 12-1 professional record, while Sheeraz, 20, has won all 10 of his fights.

The bout will take place on the undercard of the eagerly anticipated Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce British heavyweight showdown.

As things stand, the event will go ahead as planned but that could change if the UK Government alters its stance regarding major public gatherings amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you