Paul Kean to fight Hamzah Sheeraz for WBO European super-welterweight belt

Paul Kean (right) is scheduled to meet Hamzah Sheeraz next month

Dundee boxer Paul Kean is scheduled to fight for the WBO European super-welterweight title next month.

Kean, 27, will challenge unbeaten Hamzah Sheeraz for the belt at London's O2 Arena on 11 April.

Kean boasts a 12-1 professional record, while Sheeraz, 20, has won all 10 of his fights.

The bout will take place on the undercard of the eagerly anticipated Daniel Dubois v Joe Joyce British heavyweight showdown.

As things stand, the event will go ahead as planned but that could change if the UK Government alters its stance regarding major public gatherings amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.