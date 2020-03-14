World Boxing Super Series: Mairis Briedis v Yuniel Dorticos IBF world title fight off

Mairis Briedis will have to wait for his shot at the IBF world title after his fight against Yuniel Dorticos was postponed

The IBF world title fight between Latvia's Mairis Briedis and Cuba's Yuniel Dorticos in Riga has been postponed because of coronavirus.

The World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight final was scheduled for 21 March, but has now moved to 16 May.

All events in Latvia with over 200 people have been postponed until April, and tickets are valid for the new date.

"We will adapt to the new situation, keep training and wait for the green light," said challenger Briedis.

"Looking forward to fighting in front of my fans when it's safe! Take care of yourself, people."

Defending IBF champion Dorticos added: "I understand the impracticality and therefore l will have have to wait until May to win the tournament.

"I ask that everyone be careful and take the necessary steps to stay healthy during these challenging times."