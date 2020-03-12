Coronavirus: Michael Conlan's St Patrick's Day fight to be held behind closed doors

Conlan is undefeated in 14 professional fights

Belfast featherweight Michael Conlan will fight Colombia's Belmar Preciado behind closed doors in New York with spectators banned from the event.

Conlan's promoters Top Rank took the decision on Thursday in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Conlan is aiming to maintain his unbeaten professional record in his 14th bout since leaving the amateur ranks.

He will again top the bill in the theatre room at Madison Square Garden.

It will be the seventh time he fights at the famous New York venue, but his first without the presence of spectators.

"The only individuals granted access to the events will be essential production and support staff, in addition to the fighters and necessary team members," read a Top Rank statement.

Conlan's opponent Preciado, 21, has won 20 of his 23 bouts.