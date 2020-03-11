Dereck Chisora to fight Oleksandr Usyk on 23 May in London

Dereck Chisora is managed by former British heavyweight champion David Haye.

Britain's Dereck Chisora will fight unbeaten Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk in a heavyweight bout on 23 May at the O2 in London.

The fight had been expected to take place in March but was put back after Usyk suffered an injury in training.

Chisora, 36, has not fought since a fourth-round stoppage victory over compatriot David Price in October.

Usyk, 33, is a former undisputed cruiserweight champion who stepped up to heavyweight last year.

He comfortably won his heavyweight debut in October by stopping Chazz Witherspoon in the seventh round, extending his career record to 17 wins and no defeats.

It was Usyk's first fight since he defended all four world cruiserweight titles against Britain's Tony Bellew in November 2018.

Chisora has a record of 32 wins and nine defeats in 41 professional bouts.