Liam Williams to challenge for world title against Demetrius Andrade

Liam Williams made his professional debut in 2011

Welshman Liam Williams is set to challenge champion Demetrius Andrade for the WBO world middleweight title.

It is understood the WBO have ordered purse bids for the contest which will serve as a mandatory defence.

The fight is likely to be staged in the USA with Andrade's promoter Matchroom favouring Providence, Rhode Island, as the potential venue for a June fight.

Andrade, 32, who is from Providence, is undefeated and beat Ireland's Luke Keeler in his last defence in Miami.

Williams, 27, has won six successive fights since back-to-back losses to Liam Smith in 2017, including an eye-catching stoppage victory over Alantez Fox last time out.

Williams told BBC Sport Wales Sport he is unconcerned about who he faces as long as he is presented with an opportunity to fight for a world title.

"I want a world title shot without fail. If the right opportunity came I would even move up to super middleweight," he explained.

"I feel like I am a world-title level fighter. I have a new lease of life, I have found my happiness again in the sport."

Williams' promoter Frank Warren confirmed the fight is on the horizon with Andrade, who has a record of 29-0.

"We are in negotiations, the fight will take place in the next 90-120 days," Warren said.

"Liam can win this fight, he can beat Andrade, I know he can."

Williams will be the second Welsh boxer to fight for a world title in 2020, with Swansea's Jay Harris falling short in his bid to become WBC world flyweight champion in Texas, despite producing a career-enhancing display against Julio Cesar Martinez.