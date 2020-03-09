Fight Talk: Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, Billy Joe Saunders, Callum Smith, Scott Quigg

In this week's Fight Talk we discuss the news that Saul Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders could be announced this week, debate Oleksandr Usyk's big test against Derek Chisora, reflect on Scott Quigg's career after his defeat by Jono Carroll and look at Ghanaian's Theophilus Tetteh poor choice of footwear as he lost to Anthony Fowler.

Canelo v Billy Joe Saunders edges closer

It seems like another mega-fight involving a British boxer will finally be announced this week - away from the heavyweights - and it's the one we've been waiting for.

WBO super-middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders looks set to face pound-for-pound star Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez on 2 May in Las Vegas, with Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn telling IFL TV that contract negotiations are nearing completion.

The Mexican's next opponent was seemingly a two-horse race between Saunders and the WBA and Ring magazine champion Callum Smith.

Liverpool's Smith turned down an initial offer from Canelo's team, although he says it was a fight he wanted.

"I said no [to the Canelo offer] expecting a bit of negotiation. Billy Joe turned the exact same offer down," Smith told IFL TV.

"I don't think they ever wanted to fight me this time round."

Some fans thought Smith should have accepted the offer…

Smith looked lacklustre in his last performance, a points win over fellow Briton John Ryder in November. Many fans thought he lost and, now that the Canelo bout seems to be off the cards, would like to see the rematch…

A fight against Canelo is the golden ticket in boxing and it will reportedly earn Saunders, who will go in as an underdog, a career-high payday of £6m.

Can the unbeaten two-weight world champion emulate his good pal Tyson Fury, who dismantled Deontay Wilder last month in Las Vegas, and come out on top?

Usyk faces tough Chisora test

We've had heavyweight fight announcements come in thick and fast recently.

With Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev and Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin both signed and sealed, another clash involving the division's big boys will most likely be confirmed this week.

Ukraine's former cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk is set to take on the rugged and determined Derek Chisora on 23 May at London's O2 Arena.

It will be Usyk's second fight at heavyweight, having stopped American Chazz Witherspoon in October.

But Chisora will provide a much tougher test; the Londoner has had a bit of a resurgence in the latter stages of his career and has looked impressive in consecutive stoppage wins over Poland's Artur Szpilka and fellow Briton David Price.

Boxing world pays tribute to Quigg

Age and inactivity caught up with former world champion Scott Quigg at the weekend after an 11th-round-loss to Irishman Jono Carroll.

Fighting in front of his home crowd at the Manchester Arena, Quigg looked a shadow of the boxer who once made eight consecutive defences of his WBA super-bantamweight title, with his trainer Joe Gallagher eventually throwing in the towel.

Immediately after the fight, Quigg hinted at retirement when being interviewed in the ring. But as he made his way back to his dressing room, he confirmed to Boxing Social that it was now "time to call it a day."

Quigg is known as one of the hardest grafters in the sport, having left school aged 15 to focus on his career. And the boxing world have come out to pay tribute to his achievements…

There was also a lot of praise for the charismatic Carroll…

Anthony Fowler's opponent slips up

We often see some strange things happen in a boxing ring. But this was a new one on Saturday night.

Briton Anthony Fowler had a tick-a-long bout against Ghana's Theophilus Tetteh in Manchester. It was Fowler's first outing under new coach Shane McGuigan and he wanted to put on a show.

But it just so happened that the show we saw was reminiscent of 'Bambi on Ice' after Tetteh's poor footwear caused him to start slipping and sliding, and not in a slick boxing sense.

With Tetteh hitting the canvas for what seemed like the hundredth time, the referee called the fight off in the first round.

As you can see from this picture, his shoes seemed to be held together by duct tape…

Much to the amusement of those on Twitter…