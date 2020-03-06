TJ Doheny: Irish boxer suffers surprise points defeat to Ionut Baluta in Dubai

Doheny suffered his first professional defeat in April

Irishman TJ Doheny suffered a surprise unanimous points defeat by Romanian Ionut Baluta in Dubai on Friday night.

The Portlaoise-born fighter went down 77-74, 78-74, 78-74 on the judges' scorecards after eight rounds.

The former IBF world super bantamweight champion had hoped to put himself in title contention by picking up a win and had gone in as pre-fight favourite.

"Hard to know what to say after an unexpected defeat," 33-year-old Doheny tweeted after the loss.

"But one thing for sure is I refuse to sit around feeling sorry for myself. It just wasn't my night. End of.

"Back on the horse Monday morning, my plan is still firmly in place. Come at me!," said Doheny after the contest at Caesars Palace Bluewaters.

In April, Doheny was beaten on points by WBA super-bantamweight champion Daniel Roman in their unification bout in Los Angeles.

That was the first defeat of the Irish boxer's professional boxer, having won his previous 21 fights with 15 knockouts.

He subsequently defeated Colombian Jesus Martinez in Chicago in October.

Doheny emigrated to Sydney 10 years ago and has never fought as a professional in Ireland.