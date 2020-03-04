Britain's Terri Harper to defend WBC and IBO world super-featherweight against Natasha Jonas

Unbeaten Terri Harper has won five of her 10 professional wins by knockout

Terri Harper will defend her WBC and IBO world super-featherweight titles against fellow Briton Natasha Jonas on 24 April at the Doncaster Dome.

The unbeaten 23-year-old made history in February becoming the first British woman to win a WBC title.

In a unanimous points victory, she beat long-reigning super-featherweight world champion Eva Wahlstrom.

"It's going to be special making the first defence of my WBC World title in front of hometown fans," said Harper.

She is the second British female boxer to hold a major world title, following the recently retired Nicola Adams, who was the WBO world flyweight champion.

Harper has recorded five knockouts in her 10 professional wins since joining the paid ranks in 2017.

Jonas, 35, last fought in November, beating Bianka Majlath.

The Liverpudlian became Britain's first female boxer to fight at the Olympics when she competed at the London 2012 Games.

"This means everything," said Jonas, who has lost one of her 10 professional fights. "I got back into the professional side of boxing because I think there were things I didn't achieve as an amateur that I wanted to.

"I'm trying to do so as a pro so I can say I'm happy with what I did. It'll be tough. It always is. This is a tough sport. I just think I can do it. It'll be a dream come true."