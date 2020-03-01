Kal Yafai loses to Roman Gonzalez, Mikey Garcia beats Jessie Vargas, Joseph Parker wins

Kal Yafai had held the WBA world super-flyweight title since December 2016

Britain's longest-reigning world champion Kal Yafai suffered a first career defeat and lost his WBA world super-flyweight title against multiple-weight world champion Roman Gonzalez.

Yafai had held the title since December 2016 but his sixth defence proved one too many as Gonzalez reminded everyone why he is a four-weight world champion.

The Nicaraguan great rolled back the years with a dominant display, winning by technical knockout (TKO) in the ninth round after dropping Yafai in the eighth.

Once considered the top pound-for-pound fighter on the planet, the man known as 'Chocolatito' showed he still has plenty left in the tank as the 32-year-old produced his 49th career win, putting his back-to-back defeats in 2017 firmly in the rear-view mirror.

Gonzalez was constantly the aggressor in a one-sided affair - all three judges had him well ahead at the time of the stoppage - before a devastating finish where he floored Yafai with a straight right to the face and a booming right hook to the head.

Yafai had previously won all 26 of his professional contests.

In the main event of the evening, Mikey Garcia shrugged off his first career defeat last time out against Errol Spence Jr by beating Jessie Vargas via a unanimous points decision.

The former featherweight, super featherweight and lightweight world champion is bidding to add a welterweight world title to his collection and looked far better at 147lb than against Spence Jr, flooring Vargas with a huge right hand in the fifth round.

On the undercard, former world WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker reignited his hopes of another world title shot with a fifth round TKO win against Shawndell Winters.

Parker was returning to the ring after an eight-month hiatus, having missed out on a potential fight with Dereck Chisora as the result of a suspected spider bite.

Parker floored Winters in the third before ending things in the fifth with the referee deeming Winters unable to continue after a knockdown.