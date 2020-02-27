Josh Taylor to face Apinun Khongsong in Glasgow on 2 May

Josh Taylor unified the WBA and IBF titles with an epic victory over Regis Prograis

Josh Taylor's first defence of his WBA and IBF world titles will be at Glasgow's Hydro on 2 May against Apinun Khongsong.

The Scot, 29, who signed a deal with US promoter Top Rank in January, became unified IBF and WBA champion with victory over Regis Prograis in October.

Both Taylor and 23-year-old Khongsong, who has only had one fight outside Thailand, have a 16-0 record.

Speaking last month, Taylor said he hoped the bout would be in Scotland.

He also said that his next aim would be to unify the super-lightweight division by facing WBC and WBO champion Jose Ramirez, albeit he accepts that fight would likely be in the United States.

"I'm hoping I'll have a defence in Scotland before I then go Stateside and chase the Ramirez fight," Taylor told iFL TV in January.

"I can't see Ramirez coming over here. I'd like to get it here, I'll try to push for it to be here. But if I have to go to America, fair play, I'll go to America and see my name up in bright lights."

The American's defence against Viktor Postol on 1 February was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.